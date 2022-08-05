Cruz (neck) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Blanco of MASN Nationals reports.
Cruz will take a seat for the third consecutive game as he continues to deal with neck stiffness. Luke Voit will serve as the designated hitter while Joey Meneses receives a start at first base.
