site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-nelson-cruz-still-sitting | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Still sitting
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cruz (eye) will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
An eye issue has prevented Cruz from playing since Sept. 13, but the Nationals continue to leave him on the active roster. Luke Voit will be the designated hitter in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read