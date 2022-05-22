Cruz sustained a sprained ankle in the fourth inning of Sunday's win over the Brewers, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Cruz suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the top of the fourth inning Sunday, but he remained in the game. However, he later felt uncomfortable while trying to hit and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter. The 41-year-old will be reevaluated Monday, but manager Dave Martinez said after the game that he didn't think Cruz would require an IL stint.