Cruz went 3-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Dodgers.

The 41-year-old stole his first base of the season while extending his modest hit streak to five games, a stretch during which Cruz is batting .474 (9-for-19). He has only one extra-base hit, a double, among those knocks however, and his .092 ISO on the season is 200 points lower than the mark he posted in 2020.