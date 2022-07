Cruz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in a 5-4 loss Thursday against Atlanta.

After grounding out in his first three plate appearances, Cruz punched a ball against the shift and into right field to drive in a run in the seventh. The 41-year-old later stole second base but was left stranded. He has hit safely in five straight appearances, going 6-for-20 with two walks in that span.