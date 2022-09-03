Cruz isn't starting Saturday against the Mets.
Cruz has been an everyday player recently but will head to the bench after going 3-for-13 with two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over the last four games. Luke Voit is serving as the designated hitter and batting cleanup.
