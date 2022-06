Cruz (ankle) went 0-for-1 with three walks in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Mets.

Cruz missed one game after being hit by a pitch above his left ankle Monday. The designated hitter wasn't able to get a hit against Carlos Carrasco and three Mets relievers, but the three walks were a season high for Cruz. The 41-year-old is up to an 11.3 percent walk rate this year. He's added a .235/.325/.341 slash line with four home runs, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored, six doubles and a stolen base through 47 contests.