Senzel went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Senzel went deep in the top of the 10th inning to give the Nationals a 6-3 lead, but the Padres rallied back for a walk-off. After starting June hot, Senzel has gone a mere 4-for-32 9.125) over his last 10 contests. The 28-year-old is slashing .218/.324/.385 with seven homers, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored and one stolen base over 207 plate appearances this season.