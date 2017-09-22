Nationals' Oliver Perez: Solid in limited outings
Perez owns an ERA of 4.06 through 31 innings pitched with the Nationals this year.
Perez hasn't seen much work lately, pitching in only 16 of his team's last 60 games. Over that stretch, he has a solid ERA of 3.65 and a K/9 of 11.7. His role right now seems to be more of a left-handed specialist, and he will be used in low-leverage innings as the season draws to a close.
