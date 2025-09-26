default-cbs-image
The Nationals signed Martinez to a minor-league contract Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Martinez was released by the Blue Jays earlier this month after slashing just .176/.288/.348 over 99 games at Triple-A Buffalo in 2025. The 23-year-old has plus power and had been one of Toronto's better hitting prospects not long ago, making him a worthy flier for the Nationals to take on.

