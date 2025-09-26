Nationals' Orelvis Martinez: Inks MiLB deal with Nationals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals signed Martinez to a minor-league contract Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Martinez was released by the Blue Jays earlier this month after slashing just .176/.288/.348 over 99 games at Triple-A Buffalo in 2025. The 23-year-old has plus power and had been one of Toronto's better hitting prospects not long ago, making him a worthy flier for the Nationals to take on.
More News
-
Orelvis Martinez: Heading to free agency•
-
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez: Shut down at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez: Power surge at Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez: Suffers bruised hip Monday•