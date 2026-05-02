Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Back with big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Ribalta from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.
Ribalta has pitched well in the minors this season, boasting a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across eight innings with a 7:3 K:BB. He last saw major-league action April 17, when he earned the save against the Pirates after tossing a scoreless ninth inning. Cionel Perez was outrighted to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
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