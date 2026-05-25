Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Collects second save of season

Ribalta earned the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over Atlanta after striking out one batter across two-thirds of an inning.

Gus Varland was given the first crack at earning the save but was replaced by Richard Lovelady after the former gave up two singles to open the ninth inning. Lovelady proceeded to give up a run and a walk before Ribalta was called in, who proceeded to retire both batters he faced for his second save of the season. Ribalta is unlikely to see many save chances this season, as those opportunities will go to Varland, Lovelady or Clayton Beeter.