The Nationals optioned Ribalta to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Ribalta pitched each of the last two days, allowing a total of four runs over two innings. He's being replaced on the active roster by Sauryn Lao, who was called up from Rochester to give the Nationals a fresh bullpen arm after Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

