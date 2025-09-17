Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Demoted to Rochester
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals optioned Ribalta to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
Ribalta pitched each of the last two days, allowing a total of four runs over two innings. He's being replaced on the active roster by Sauryn Lao, who was called up from Rochester to give the Nationals a fresh bullpen arm after Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
