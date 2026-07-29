Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Nabs ninth hold

Ribalta struck out two in a perfect inning of relief Tuesday to record his ninth hold of the season in a win over the Blue Jays,

The right-hander took the mound after Gus Varland had failed to record an out to begin the eighth inning and allowed three runs, and Ribalta shut down Toronto's rally by retiring the visitors' 5-6-7 hitters. Ribalta has been tagged for earned runs in only one of his last eight appearances, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB over 7.1 innings during that stretch and providing a bit of stability to the league's worst bullpen.