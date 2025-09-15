Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Rejoins big-league bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Ribalta from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
Ribalta has absorbed the roster spot vacated by the injured Cole Henry (back). The 27-year-old holds a 5.48 ERA and 21:15 K:BB across 21.1 innings of work out of the Nationals' bullpen in 2025.
