Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Sent down to Rochester
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals optioned Ribalta to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
Since being promoted into Washington's bullpen Aug. 1, Ribalta has turned in a 5.27 ERA and 1.90 WHIP alongside a 15:11 K:BB across 13.2 innings. The 27-year-old's subpar performance will now cause him to return to the minors in anticipation of MacKenzie Gore's (shoulder) return from the injured list Thursday.
