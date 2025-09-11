The Nationals optioned Ribalta to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Since being promoted into Washington's bullpen Aug. 1, Ribalta has turned in a 5.27 ERA and 1.90 WHIP alongside a 15:11 K:BB across 13.2 innings. The 27-year-old's subpar performance will now cause him to return to the minors in anticipation of MacKenzie Gore's (shoulder) return from the injured list Thursday.