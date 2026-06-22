Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Tagged with loss Sunday

Ribalta (0-1) took the loss and was charged with a blown save against the Rays on Sunday, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in the seventh inning. He struck out two.

The 28-year-old right-hander entered the game with the Nationals ahead 3-2 but served up a game-winning two-run homer to Jonny DeLuca. Ribalta has hit a rough patch in June, getting tagged for runs in three of his last five appearances including the only two home runs he's allowed this season, but through 21.1 innings in 2026 he still carries a respectable 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB.