Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Up in big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Ribalta from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
The right-hander is back in the majors to fill out Washington's bullpen after the trade deadline. Ribalta has given up five earned runs with a 6:4 K:BB over 7.2 frames in the majors this season.
