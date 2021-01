Duarte agreed to a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Duarte turned 25 on Monday and has yet to advance beyond Double-A. He hit a poor .234/.290/.376 while striking out 30 percent of the time at that level in the Astros' system in 2019. If he gets any big-league time this season or in the future, it will likely be in a bench role.