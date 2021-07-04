Espino completed 4.1 innings against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander induced only four swinging strikes and walked more batters (three) than he struck out (two), but he made it through the outing with a no-decision. All of the damage against Espino came in the fourth inning, when Los Angeles plated three runs on two hits, two walks and two sacrifice flies. Espino returned to the mound for the fourth frame and got one out but was replaced after a one-hour, 44-minute rain delay. He's pitched mostly in relief this season, and it remains to be seen if he'll head back to the bullpen or be given the opportunity to make another start.