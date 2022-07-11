Espino allowed two runs on six hits while striking out four in four innings during Sunday's extra-innings loss to Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.

Espino gave up eight runs in eight innings over his last two starts, but he was slightly more effective during Sunday's matchup. However, he didn't get any run support from the Nationals' offense prior to leaving the game and was forced to settle for the no-decision. The right-hander has posted a 4.85 ERA in 26 innings over his six starts this season but has yet to enter the win column. Espino tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against Atlanta on Friday.