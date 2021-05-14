site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Back in big leagues
Espino was recalled by the Nationals on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Espino made six appearances during his previous stint with the team, posting a 1.64 ERA and 0.55 WHIP in 11 innings. Patrick Corbin landed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.
