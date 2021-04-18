The Nationals selected Espino's contract from their alternate site Sunday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. Espino is scheduled to make a spot start in place of the injured Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) in the Nationals' series finale with the Diamondbacks.

Strasburg's surprise move to the 10-day injured list opens up a spot in the rotation, but Espino won't necessarily be guaranteed to make additional starts beyond Sunday. Considering that the 34-year-old Espino has made just three previous MLB starts and owns a 5.70 ERA over 30 career innings, he'll likely have a short leash against the Diamondbacks before manager Dave Martinez turns the game over to the bullpen.