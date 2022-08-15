Espino (0-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings to take the loss during Sunday's matchup against the Padres.

Espino gave up just one run in five innings during Tuesday's start against the Cubs, but he was unable to generate the same production against the Padres on Sunday. Although Sunday's start was the right-hander's longest of the season, he allowed plenty of baserunners and didn't get any run support from the Nationals' offense. Over his five starts since the All-Star break, Espino has posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 23.1 innings. He tentatively lines up to face the Padres again on the road Friday.