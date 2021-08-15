Espino allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings to take the loss against Atlanta on Sunday.

Espino pitched just one inning in his last start since the game was suspended and resumed the next day, and he struggled to get things going against Atlanta on Sunday. He allowed three runs across the first four innings before giving up solo homers to each of the first two batters he faced in the fifth. The righty has now taken losses in two of his three starts in August, and he's posted a 10.80 ERA and 2.10 WHIP in 10 innings during that time. Espino tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Milwaukee on Saturday.