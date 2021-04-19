Espino (0-1) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Espino stepped in as Sunday's starter on short notice after Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Espino gave up a leadoff home run against Arizona but settled down in the next two innings. While the right-hander performed fairly well in his season debut, it's not yet clear whether he'll stay with the major-league club going forward.