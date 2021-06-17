Espino (1-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three hits over five scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory over the Pirates. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The 34-year-old stifled the Pittsburgh offense just long enough to record his first career win in the majors, tossing an efficient 53 pitches (39 strikes). Espino has provided some crucial depth for a Nats rotation currently missing its top two arms in Max Scherzer (groin) and Stephen Strasburg (neck), and he'll take a 2.28 ERA and 21:3 K:BB through 27.2 innings into his next outing.