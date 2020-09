Espino's contract was selected by the Nationals on Monday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Espino will join a major-league roster for the first time since 2017 as he's had lackluster results in the minors over the past two seasons. He was at the Nationals' alternate training site to begin the season, and he could now be an option to start one of the games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.