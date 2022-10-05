Espino (0-9) couldn't escape the first frame in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, surrendering seven runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks in only one-third of an inning.

The 35-year-old right-hander saved his worst for last, giving up back-to-back-to-back homers to begin his final outing of the season. Espino helped hold an injury-wracked Nationals' rotation together down the stretch, but given his age and overall mediocre numbers, he likely won't factor into the team's 2023 plans other as an emergency depth option.