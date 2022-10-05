Espino (0-9) couldn't escape the first frame in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, surrendering seven runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks in only one-third of an inning.

The 35-year-old right-hander saved his worst for last, giving up back-to-back-to-back homers to begin his final outing of the season. Espino helped hold an injury-wracked Nationals' rotation together down the stretch, but given his age and overall mediocre numbers, he likely won't factor into the team's 2023 plans other as an emergency depth option.

More News