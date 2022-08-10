Espino allowed a run on six hits and a hit batsman while striking out five in five innings of a 6-5 win Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

The lone run against Espino came in the second inning when Seiya Suzuki led off with a solo shot. Outside of the homer, he managed to keep the ball on the ground and recorded six groundball outs. It was just the second time the 35-year-old pitched at least five innings in his last eight starts. Since joining the rotation he's posted a 5.52 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 44 innings over 10 outings. His next start will likely be early next week at home against the Cubs.