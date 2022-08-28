Espino (0-6) took the loss against Cincinnati on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters over 5.1 frames.

There were some positives to take from the outing -- Espino didn't walk a batter after issuing four free passes in his previous outing, and he fell two outs shy of notching his first quality start -- but the right-hander wasn't able to get his first win of the season. Espino made it through five frames with only one run on the books against him, but he allowed two hits in the sixth and watched from the bench as both runners came around to score following his departure. Espino began the season working out of the bullpen; he's been less effective as a starter but appears set in that role since he's started in all 14 of his appearances since June 12.