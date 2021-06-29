Espino (2-2) yielded five hits over five shutout innings Monday, striking out three and earning a win over the Mets.

Espino was sharp Monday, scattering five singles over five scoreless frames. It was his third start of the year and first since June 16 when he turned in five shutout innings against the Pirates. He lowered his season ERA to 2.02 with a 26:4 K:BB over 35.2 innings. With his recent success as a starter, Espino could get another look this weekend at home against the Dodgers.