Espino (0-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings against the Cardinals. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Espino was just one over the minimum through three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth. Brendan Donovan led off the inning with a home run, then Nolan Arenado singled, and Corey Dickerson and Nolan Gorman both doubled to give the Cardinals three runs in the inning. The outing was Espino's third straight without allowing a walk, but he has allowed three runs in two of those starts, indicating that he may be finding a bit too much of the plate. He will take a 4.28 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week against Baltimore.