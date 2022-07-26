Espino allowed a run on four hits and struck out two over four innings in a no-decision in Monday's win over the Dodgers.

Espino's lone mistake was a solo home run to Trayce Thompson in the third inning. The Nationals cobbled together a four-run rally in the fifth to get Espino off the hook, though he failed to complete five innings for the fourth time in his last five outings. He threw 54 pitches (34 strikes) in this contest, and he gets credit for quieting a strong offense. The right-hander owns a 3.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB across 62 innings in 28 appearances (eight starts) this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Cardinals this weekend, though he'll need to up his pitch count to have a realistic chance at qualifying for the win.