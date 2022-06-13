Espino (0-1) allowed one run on four hits over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Brewers.

After making 20 appearances out of the bullpen this season, Sunday's outing was Espino's first start. He pitched well, throwing 34 of 53 pitches for strikes, but was hit with the loss due to the lack of run support from his offense. The 35-year-old is now sporting a 2.08 ERA with a 22:4 K:BB through 30.1 innings. Espino is currently lined up for another start at home next week against Philadelphia.