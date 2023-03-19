Espino gave up one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins

The 36-year-old right-hander had posted good numbers this spring with a 1.13 ERA and 6:1 K:BB over eight frames, but he's worked mainly at the end of games and faced minor-league hitters -- he didn't enter Saturday's contest until the eighth inning. Despite the fact he's made 19 big-league starts in each of the last two seasons, Espino doesn't appear to be in consideration for the rotation opening created when Cade Cavalli (elbow) was lost to Tommy John surgery. He might begin the year in the bullpen if the Nationals feel they need extra long relief options, however.