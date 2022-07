Espino (0-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals were routed 11-0 by the Phillies, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Four of the six hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including two moon shots by Kyle Schwarber. Espino has served up six homers in five starts since joining the Nats' rotation in mid-June and has yet to last six innings in any of them, leading to a 4.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB through 22 innings in that role.