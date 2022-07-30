Espino will be bumped up a day to start Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
He has a 5.29 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 17 innings over four appearances this month. Erick Fedde was scartched from his scheduled start Saturday, but Espino last pitched July 25 so he can still make the start on normal rest.
