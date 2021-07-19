Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Espino will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Espino will be returning to the mound on three days' rest after tossing 2.1 innings and 51 pitches in long relief during Friday's 24-8 loss to the Padres. Because of the hefty workload out of the bullpen, Espino likely won't work deep into Tuesday's contest unless he's especially efficient with his pitch count. He could move to the bullpen following Tuesday's outing if Joe Ross (elbow) is ready to return from the injured list by the time a fifth starter is next needed July 27 in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Pitches in relief•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Struggles in short outing•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Slated to start Friday•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Slated for another start•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Fires five scoreless innings•