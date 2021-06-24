Espino scooped up his first career save in Wednesday's 13-12 win over the Phillies after tossing a perfect, eight-pitch ninth inning.

Espino made a spot start in his previous appearance for the Nationals back on June 16, tossing five scoreless frames in a win over the Pirates. Despite the solid showing, Espino wasn't able to stick around in the rotation after the Nationals recently returned Max Scherzer (groin) from the injured list. Espino will likely serve as a multi-inning reliever for Washington moving forward.