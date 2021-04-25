Espino pitched a perfect ninth inning in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Mets, retiring the side in 11 pitches.
Espino was making his first appearance for the Nationals since April 18, when he was summoned for a spot start against the Diamondbacks after Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) was moved to the injured list shortly before the game. Though Strasburg remains without a clear timeline to return from the IL, the Nationals will be able to get by with a four-man rotation until Jon Lester (COVID-19 injured list) is cleared to make his season debut, likely at some point during the upcoming week. As a result, Espino will likely fill a low-leverage relief role for the Nationals while he remains on the active roster.
More News
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Charged with loss Sunday•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Called up for short-notice start•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Invited to spring training•
-
Paolo Espino: Elects free agency•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Shaky in no-decision•