Espino allowed eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over one-third of an inning Tuesday against the Cubs.

Espino only managed to retire one of the 10 batters he faced to start the eighth inning, surrendering seven singles and a pair of walks in what ended up being an eight-run inning for the Cubs. Though the outing was certainly an outlier, it was largely indicative of Espino's troubles in 2023, as the right-hander allowed three combined runs across his other two MLB appearances this season while owning a 4.33 ERA at the Triple-A level.