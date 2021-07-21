Espino didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Marlins after tossing five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out three.

Espino returned to the mound for this game despite a short three-day rest period, and that might have been the reason why he was lifted in the fifth inning despite carrying a scoreless outing through 73 pitches. The veteran right-hander has shifted between the rotation and the bullpen this season, and while this outing was certainly a step in the right direction, he still owns a 5.28 ERA through 15.1 innings across four appearances this month.