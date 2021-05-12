Espino was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The righty yields his roster spot to reliever Wander Suero. Espino was effective after being called up April 18, posting a 1.64 ERA in six appearances, one of which was a start.
More News
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Moves into relief role•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Charged with loss Sunday•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Called up for short-notice start•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Invited to spring training•
-
Paolo Espino: Elects free agency•
-
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Removed from 40-man roster•