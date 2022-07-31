Espino didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 7-6 victory over St. Louis, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Espino surrendered a single run through four frames but fell apart in the fifth, permitting four hits and three runs before being removed behind 4-1 in the game. Washington eventually rallied to erase the 35-year-old from the decision, though he remains winless and is yet to surpass 5.1 innings in any of his nine starts. Espino carries a 3.78 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 66.2 innings overall into his next start, slated to come midweek against Philadelphia.