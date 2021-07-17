Espino was tagged for three runs on on four hits and a walk while striking out two across 2.1 innings of long relief in Friday's 24-8 loss to the Padres.

Espino had started in each of his final three appearances before the All-Star break, but he was back in the bullpen to begin the second half. After Erick Fedde recorded only four outs before he was mercifully pulled from the contest, Espino was summoned to eat innings, but he did little to clot the bleeding as the Nationals allowed their most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005. Washington will have a need for a fifth starter early next week against the Marlins if Joe Ross (elbow) isn't cleared to return from the injured list, so Espino could be a candidate to slot back into the rotation in short order.