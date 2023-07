Washington placed Espino on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a flexor strain of his right ring finger, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Espino was charged with eight earned runs while recording only one out in his last appearance Tuesday against the Cubs as his season ERA ballooned all the way to 24.75. He'll likely head out on a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment before the Nationals consider him an option again for their major-league bullpen.