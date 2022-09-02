Espino allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out six across five innings Thursday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Espino took advantage of a matchup against a weak Oakland lineup and racked up a season-best six strikeouts. He added six groundball outs, and the end result was his second start this season during which he's both completed five innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs. Espino has a 4.22 ERA with a 75:19 K:BB across 96 innings for the campaign.