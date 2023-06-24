The Nationals recalled Espino from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Espino hasn't been particularly special in Triple-A, accumulating a 4.56 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 49.1 innings across 11 starts. Nonetheless, he'll head to Washington to make his first MLB stint of the season after the Nationals designated Chad Kuhl for assignment Saturday. Espino is capable of starting for the Nationals if necessary, but he's been used more often as a multi-inning reliever throughout his career in the majors.