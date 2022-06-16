Espino is scheduled to make his next start Friday in the second game of the Nationals' doubleheader with the Phillies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

With Stephen Strasburg (ribs) recently moving back to the 15-day injured list, the Nationals are prepared to give Espino a trial in the rotation. After making his first 20 appearances of the season out of the bullpen, Espino picked up his first start last weekend against the Brewers. He covered 3.2 innings in that contest and gave up one run on four hits and no walks, but he should be able to work deeper into Friday's start.